28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show taking place in February

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the 28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show.

The area's top home-improvement exhibitors will be at the Indiana Convention Center Feb. 10-12.

"The Home & Garden Show is an excellent resource for people interested in home improvement," show manager Deana Escudero said in a news release. "All the top companies are here, on hand ready to answer your questions."

Attendees can get guidance on home improve projects, as well as talk to contractors who specialize in cabinetry and countertops, flooring, basement refinishing, waterproofing, smart home automation, energy-efficient windows, landscaping and more.

Here's the schedule for the Indiana Home & Garden Show:

Friday, Feb. 10: Noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for adults at the door, while children 17 and under get in free.