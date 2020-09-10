Indiana Historical Society recreates the 1920s in new exhibit

The Indiana Historical Society is bringing back all of the big moments from the history books in a brand new exhibit.

The Indiana Historical Society is celebrating Indianapolis’ bicentennial with an exhibit inviting guests to step back in time.

“You Are There 1920: Celebrate Indianapolis!” is an exhibit experience giving visitors a glimpse into the long and complex history of the city and its people.

“If you want to better understand the history that's right under your feet, you drive on these roads, you frequent these businesses, the neighborhoods that you live in all have a wonderful history,” said Danny Gonzales, the director of exhibitions research at the Indiana Historical Society. “I think it can connect to you as a resident or as a visitor to the place that you are, looking back at 200 years, and just giving a glimpse of what had happened."

In the “You Are There” portion of this exhibit, visitors meet actors playing characters like Mrs. Anna S. Casanges and members of the Handcraft Guild, who are finalizing costumes as the 1920 centennial pageant opening looms just days away. This experience is based on the actual pageant script in the Indiana Historical Society’s William H. Smith Memorial Library archival collections.

Outside of the “You Are There” experience with the actors, visitors are able to explore a collection of images and objects that span the history of Indianapolis.

“I've got an artifact in the exhibition, it's a ledger book, and it reads like a who's who of early Indianapolis residents,” Gonzales said. “We've got a really incredible photograph of what it looked like on the national road on the west side of Indianapolis around the turn of the century. There's an image of 96th Street that shows that it's just cornfields. That was just 50 years ago!”

And there are even interactive TV screens, which utilize modern technology to take you back in time.