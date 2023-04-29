Indiana Historical Society kicks off May events

"It really all about community building and making sure that you and your neighbors are celebrating the month of May together," said an IHS spokesperson.

INDIANAPOLIS — We're still a few days out, but IMS got some help Saturday kicking off the month of May from the Indiana Historical Society.

Trisha Holmes and Chris Moberg brought their sons Ryder and Sawyer to IHS as they partnered with IMS for a first-of-its-kind kick off to May.

"They love race cars, so just also start introducing them to the history, the race and creating our own history with it, so it's been really fun being here introducing it to them," Holmes said.

The family was joined by dozens of visitors who came to check out the Borg Warner Trophy in person and learn more about the history of the race.

"We just watched a movie on Janet Guthrie and her accomplishments as the first female race driver in the Indianapolis 500," John Schafer said.

Saturday was also about kicking off the Porch Palooza Community contest. They handed out hundreds of porch decorating kits to race fans.

"We're really excited, we had to get down here and get it before they ran out. We have to decorate our condo," said Teresa Fry.

Fry and Jerry Apollos shared about some of the items in the kit.

"Beer buggies, look. And these are these disposables so you can just throw them away. We'll take these to the race," Apollos said.

A unique way to kick off the month of May and get fans ready for Race Day.

