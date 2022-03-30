Interactive Eva Kor exhibit opens at Indiana Historical Society

The exhibit features a virtual reality tour of Auschwitz with the Holocaust survivor.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society opened an exhibit this month highlighting Auschwitz survivor and Hoosier Eva Kor. The exhibit tells her story from growing up in Romania, surviving the Holocaust and coming to Indiana.

"I find her to be just an inspiring person," said Indiana Historical Society President and CEO Jody Blankenship. "You can see that entire story here at the Indiana Historical Society from her early days as a young girl, the tragedy she went through, overcoming that tragedy, dealing with personal pain and guilt and then becoming an advocate for other survivors."

The exhibit features a virtual reality tour of Auschwitz with Kor, which she did annually in person until her death in 2019. It also gives guests a chance to interact with Kor using hologram technology on lease from the University of Southern California.

"This is a holographic display and it's voice interactive," Blankenship said. "It's a wonderful way to interact with someone who's unfortunately no longer here with us, but to still get a sense of her essence and her strength and her enthusiasm."

Even though Eva Mozes Kor passed away nearly 3 years ago, she is still giving me advice. Tonight at the Indiana... Posted by Alex Kor on Thursday, March 10, 2022