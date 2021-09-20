Madam C.J. Walker, John Dillinger-themed 'escape rooms' to open at Indiana Historical Society

The Indiana-themed "escape rooms" open Sunday, Oct. 3.

INDIANAPOLIS — You may have done an "escape room" before, but have you experienced one where the clues are all about our state's history?

Starting Sunday, Oct. 3, guests at the Indiana Historical Society will offer the chance to do just that with two different escape rooms — one of which is focused entirely on Madam C.J. Walker.

"Madam C.J. Walker was one of the first female self-made millionaires in the whole country," said Callie McCune, manager of engagement for the Indiana Historical Society. "She made her money on hair care products and made a huge impact on Indianapolis, both with philanthropy and empowering and teaching Black women how to go out and sell her product and help their families."

Guests will have 45 minutes to solve the puzzle and find the code to a safe.

"Your goal is to try to find the formula for Madam C.J. Walker's haircare products so that we can get the factory started and don't have to send everyone home," McCune said. "We're hoping that you come and have fun. Some of [the clues] are just puzzles that you have to solve, finding codes for safes or to open up boxes, but some of it is about her history, and it's all based on pieces from our paper-based collection here at the Indiana Historical Society."

The other escape room focuses on famous gangster, John Dillinger, but that room is currently sold out.

Tickets are $65 for Indiana Historical Society members and $80 for nonmembers.

