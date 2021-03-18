Indiana Grand expansion to include 100 new jobs

Construction begins April 1 and is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2021.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Indiana Grand Racing & Casino is expanding in Shelbyville.

Caesars Entertainment announced a $32.5 million investment to expand the current gaming casino floor, as well as add more than 100 new jobs and millions to local and state tax revenues.

The expansion will include 100 new slot machines and 25 additional table games, as well as a World Series of Poker Room with 20 tables that will allow people to qualify for WSOP land-based tournaments, including the Main Event in Las Vegas.

“Since the implementation of table games in early 2020, we have looked forward to expanding our gaming operations,” said Mike Rich, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Indiana Grand, in a press release. “This growth will allow us to accommodate more guests and add more talented Team Members to the Indiana Grand family, and with the addition of a state-of-the-art Poker Room, we will expand our casino offerings to include some of the most notable programs in the United States, including World Series of Poker.”

Construction begins April 1 and is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2021.