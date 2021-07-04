Indiana governor making trade trip to Persian Gulf country

Gov. Holcomb will promote Indiana as a top destination for innovation, investment and jobs, and discuss opportunities to encourage future economic cooperation.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's governor is traveling to the Persian Gulf country of Qatar for what the state economic development office says is an effort to boost business relationships with the region.

Indiana and Qatar have a strong trade relationship. The state is the 12th largest exporter to Qatar in the U.S.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is scheduled to leave Monday and return to the state on Friday. He will be joined on the trip by new state Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and agency staff members.

“Secretary Chambers and I are energized and excited to build and further strengthen Indiana’s global connections through economic, educational and cultural ties,” said Gov. Holcomb.

During his trip, Holcomb and Chambers will meet with government and business leaders in the country's capital of Doha to promote Indiana as a top destination for innovation, investment and jobs, and to discuss opportunities to encourage future economic cooperation.

This is something Qatar is receptive to. According to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Qatar has placed an increased focus on several strategic priorities that align closely with Indiana, including infrastructure, education and sports.

Gov. Holcomb and the delegation will also tour the sites of the 2022 World Cup and visit with U.S. and Hoosier troops serving at the Al Udeid Air Base.