Gov. Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for Highland Park parade victims

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb directed Hoosiers Tuesday to fly their flags half-staff to honor the victims of the Fourth of July Parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

Indiana residents and businesses should fly flags half-staff until Saturday, July 9.

Six people died and more than 30 others were injured in the shooting Monday.

Police said Tuesday, the suspected gunman used a high-powered rifle "similar to an AR-15" to spray bullets from atop a commercial building. He fired more than 70 rounds into to crowd, police said.

The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration.

Investigators, who have interrogated the suspect and reviewed his social media posts, have not determined a motive for the attack, said Christopher Covelli, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson.

They have also not found any indication that the shooter targeted anyone by race, religion or other protected status.

Authorities have not filed criminal charges.