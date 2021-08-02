Indiana getting $1 million to help deal with opioid use

The funds will provide people with training in jobs that address the opioid crisis, like recovery coaches and peer navigators.

INDIANAPOLIS — The federal government is awarding Indiana more than $1 million to train workers in 25 counties to help deal with widespread opioid use, addiction and overdoses.

The funds will provide participants with training in jobs that address the impact of the opioid crisis, including recovery coaches, peer navigators and community health workers.

The money may also be used to train individuals to work in mental health treatment, addiction treatment and pain management.

The Labor Department awarded the funding to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The majority of the Indiana counties affected by this grant are in the southern portion of the state, specifically those that border Kentucky, and in the eastern part of the state near the Indiana-Ohio border. A handful of the other counties that will benefit from this grant are in or around central Indiana, including Bartholomew, Henry and Rush counties.