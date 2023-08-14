Indiana first responders sent to help in deadly Hawaii wildfires

Two members of Indiana's USAR Task Force #1 team are heading to the island to help with the search and rescue.

INDIANAPOLIS — The deadly Lahaina wildfires in Hawaii are bringing people from all over the nation together to help, including from Indiana.

Two members of Indiana's USAR Task Force 1 team are heading to the island to help with the search and rescue efforts.

The team posted on Facebook that the structural specialist and an HRD canine team have been deployed.

"We lift all responders in our thoughts and prayers as well as those affected by this disaster," the post read.

The most recent count of the death toll from the fires is 93, and authorities warned that the effort to find and identify the dead was still in the early stages.