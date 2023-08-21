Indiana Fashion Week returns

The celebration of style is bringing back a week of fun fashion events to central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time to open your closet and find the "chic"-est outfit you can!

Indiana Fashion Week is bringing back a week of fun fashion events to central Indiana.

Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 20-21, there will be a two-day "designer challenge" for children hosted with the Salvation Army.

On Wednesday, 13News' Jalea Brooks will host a runway show at the Fashion Mall at Keystone.

Friday, 13News' Logan Gay will be hosting Fashion In Transit: The Runway Show at 6 p.m. in the Carson Transit Center.