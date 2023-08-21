Indiana family remembers Maui wildfires victim

Hammond, Indiana, native Kirk Carter, 44, died of injuries from the wildfires.

MAUI, Hawaii — The catastrophic wildfires on Maui have claimed the lives of more than 100 people as the search for even more missing people continues.

One family from Indiana knows all too well the devastating effects from those fires.

Carter, who moved to Lahaina in the 1990s, was a musician who loved bringing music back to the island of Maui.

Joseph Spencer was one of his close friends and spoke on what Carter meant to him.

"Just a great friend. Just a great, loyal friend, a great family member. He was phenomenal here with my son, Zach," Spencer said.