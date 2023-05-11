Indiana DOR annual public hearing set for May 26

The meeting provides customers with a general overview of the agency’s progress and offers stakeholders the chance to give direct feedback.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue will host its 2023 annual public hearing on the morning of Friday, May 26 in downtown Indianapolis.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET at the Indiana Government Center adjacent to the Statehouse on West Washington Street.

The public hearing provides customers with a general overview of the agency’s progress and offers customers and stakeholders the chance to give direct feedback to the DOR.

“This hearing is a chance for Hoosiers to share their valuable feedback, helping us embody our core value of continuous improvement and deliver best-in-class service,” DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes said. During the hearing, the commissioner will be providing a brief update on major DOR initiatives.

If you are interested, you can attend the hearing in-person or choose to attend online.

Attend in-person

The hearing will be held in Conference Room D of the Indiana Government Center South Building, located at 302 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Attend virtually

To watch live online, visit dor.in.gov/news-media-and-publications and select “Annual Public Hearings.” Online viewers can login to the meeting starting May 26, which will begin promptly at 10 a.m. ET.

Provide comment