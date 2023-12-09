Indiana DOC faces more than 60 lawsuits from inmates claiming respiratory ailments

According to our partners at The Herald Bulletin , the inmates in most of the lawsuits complain of respiratory problems. They typically have filed grievances at the prison. When those complaints have been dismissed, they have followed up with appeals to the DOC and eventually federal lawsuits.

“Once Legionella (bacteria) was detected in the facility, IDOC staff immediately began working to find the source of the bacteria. IDOC worked closely with Indiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to properly respond to this outbreak. Samples were collected from fixtures, such as shower heads and water from the facility, and some did show the presence of Legionella. IDOC also took immediate steps to limit further exposure to the bacteria for both staff and incarcerated individuals by installing point of use filters on shower heads within the facility, which provide a barrier against waterborne contaminants, including Legionella bacteria, allowing the incarcerated population to shower safely. In addition, staff began working on a long-term, facility-wide plan to further treat the water in the facility with a mixed oxidant solution system to eliminate Legionella from the water supply."