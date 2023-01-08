Indiana DNR: 4 hunters shoot caretaker who confronted them for being on private property

Indiana DNR said the caretaker suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

UNION COUNTY, Ind. —

A property caretaker was shot Friday while confronting four people who were hunting on a private Union County property, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The caretaker spotted four people hunting on the property without permission early Friday morning and went to confront them. That confrontation escalated to the property caretaker being shot.

Indiana DNR said the caretaker suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Investigators aren't releasing a specific location where the shooting happened, however, they're asking anyone who knows about this shooting to come forward.