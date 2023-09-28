Indiana DNR urges deer hunters to remember safety tips

As deer hunting season begins on Oct. 1, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to keep safety a number one priority.

INDIANAPOLIS — As deer season begins in Indiana on Oct. 1, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is reminding deer hunters to remember key safety tips.

According to the Indiana DNR, more than 300,000 people are expected to participate in some form of deer hunting in Indiana from Sunday, Oct. 1 to Wednesday, Jan. 31. The DNR also says that the majority of deer hunters do so safely, but a refresher on proper hunting safety tips can only be beneficial.

The Indiana DNR says the most common form of hunting-related injuries come from accidents involving tree stands or other elevated platforms.

Here are the DNR's safety tips for hunting from an elevated position:

Before the hunt:

Read and understand the tree stand manufacturer’s instructions.

Check tree stands and equipment for wear; fatigue; and cracks or loose nuts and bolts, paying particularly close attention to parts made of material other than metal.

Pack and plan to use equipment specifically designed for hunting.

Practice tree stand use and setup at ground level.

Learn how to properly wear your full-body safety harness.

During the hunt:

Wear your full-body safety harness.

Use a tree stand safety rope.

Make certain to attach your harness to the tree before leaving the ground, and that it remains attached to the tree until you return to the ground.

Maintain three points of contact during ascent and descent.

Use boots with nonslip soles.

Use a haul line to raise and lower firearms, bows and other hunting gear.

Make sure firearms are unloaded, action is open, and safety is on before attaching them to the haul line.

When doing any kind of hunting, remember to do the following to stay safe: