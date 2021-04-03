x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

Indiana DNR announces 4 free fishing days

Indiana residents won't need a license to fish in the state's public waters on May 2, June 5-6 and Sept. 25.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced four free fishing days, where no license will be required to fish in the state's public waters. 

Here's the schedule: 

  • Sunday, May 2
  • Saturday, June 5
  • Sunday, June 6
  • Saturday, Sept. 25

Click here for an interactive map on places to fish in Indiana.

The Indiana DNR says free fishing days are great for people wanting to learn how to fish, taking young people fishing or introducing a friend to fishing. People can also take advantage of the "Learn to Fish Program" without a fishing license on these four days.

Click here to purchase a fishing license, which is required year-round except for these four dates.

RELATED: Hunting, fishing license sales soar as virus-weary Americans head outdoors

RELATED: 3 teens spend 7 hours reeling in 700-pound tuna off the coast of Maine