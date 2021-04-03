Indiana DNR announces 4 free fishing days

Indiana residents won't need a license to fish in the state's public waters on May 2, June 5-6 and Sept. 25.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced four free fishing days, where no license will be required to fish in the state's public waters.

Here's the schedule:

Sunday, May 2

Saturday, June 5

Sunday, June 6

Saturday, Sept. 25

Click here for an interactive map on places to fish in Indiana.

The Indiana DNR says free fishing days are great for people wanting to learn how to fish, taking young people fishing or introducing a friend to fishing. People can also take advantage of the "Learn to Fish Program" without a fishing license on these four days.