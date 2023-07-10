Back-to-school vaccination clinics return for second year

IDOH has partnered with local health departments to help children stay immunized for the upcoming school year.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced July 10 that it has partnered with local health departments to host back-to-school immunization clinics for the second consecutive year.

The Start Smart! campaign aims to provide information on times and locations of vaccination clinics across local communities. These clinics are open to children ages 5 and older. There is no upfront charge for vaccinations, but families are asked to provide insurance information if available.

These clinics aim to help families easily access required school immunizations for their children prior to the start of the 2023-24 school year.

IDOH will also begin mailing letters to parents whose children are behind on required immunizations. Each school has a list of required immunization records and can be found here.

“Routine immunizations are the best way to protect children from highly contagious diseases like measles, mumps and chicken pox and can help ensure every student has a healthy start to the school year,” said Lindsay Weaver, State Health Commissioner. “I encourage every parent of a school-age child to check their child’s vaccine status today and to schedule an appointment with their healthcare provider or take advantage of these convenient opportunities in their communities.”