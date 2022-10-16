Health officials announce 1st flu death of season, urge Hoosiers to get vaccinated

The death of a patient — who will not be identified to protect their privacy — has health officials imploring Hoosiers to get vaccinated against the flu.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials confirmed the first flu-related death of this year's flu season, which typically runs from October through May.

Every year hundreds of Hoosiers get the flu, and some cases prove fatal. The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) said 82 Hoosiers died after getting the flu last year.

“Every flu season is different, but we expect to see a return of respiratory illnesses such as flu as more individuals relax the mitigation measures they took during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box. “Getting an annual flu shot now, before activity picks up, is the best protection against what can be a serious illness for many Hoosiers.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year.

And, health officials said, because infants younger than 6 months can’t be vaccinated, people who have an infant or spend time around one are urged to get the shot.

The shot can be administered at any time during the season. However, the CDC recommends people get early vaccinations because it takes about two weeks for the vaccination to begin protecting against the flu.

People can get the flu shot at the same time as the new COVID-19 booster, which protects against two strains of COVID-19, Box said.

Every year #flu puts hundreds of thousands of people in the hospital. A flu vaccine gives you extra protection to #FightFlu. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist about getting a flu vaccine. Learn more: https://t.co/U6n47uVeOn pic.twitter.com/JkjGgfeaAL — Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) October 11, 2022

Who's most at risk for the flu?

IDOH said that although anyone can get the flu, some people are at a higher risk of flu-related complications, such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death.

Those most at risk for complications from flu include pregnant women, young children (especially those too young to get vaccinated), people with chronic illnesses, people who are immunocompromised, and the elderly.

What are the common signs and symptoms of the flu?

IDOH said these are the signs and symptoms to look out for:

fever of 100° Fahrenheit or greater

headache

fatigue

cough

muscle aches

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

What can I do to prevent the flu from spreading?

IDOH recommends people wash their hands frequently and thoroughly, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with their hands, and stay home when sick.

IDOH also suggests Hoosiers practice the “Three Cs” to help prevent the spread of flu and other infectious diseases:

Clean: Properly wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water.

Properly wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water. Cover: Cover your cough and sneeze with your arm or a disposable tissue.

Cover your cough and sneeze with your arm or a disposable tissue. Contain: Stay home from school or work when you are sick to keep your germs from spreading.