IDOE says third grade reading proficiencies are at "crisis" level

According to the Indiana Department of Education, nearly one in five students is unable to read by the third grade.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) released the results of the 2022-2023 Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination (IREAD-3) on Aug. 16.

In Indianapolis, most Marion County school districts posted an increase in their ILEARN scores. Warren Township saw their scores increase by more than 5%, the highest of any district in the county.

Meanwhile, other districts saw a slide. IPS posted a 2.2% drop in reading scores. Speedway had one of the worst drops in Marion County with a 3.9% loss in reading proficiency.

13News reached out to IPS for comment but has not yet heard back.

Despite some districts showing improvement over previous years, the IDOE says that nearly one in five students are still struggling to read by the third grade.

"This is a crisis that could have a long-term negative impact on Indiana’s economy and negative repercussions throughout our society," said Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner. "We have no time to waste, and together, we must urgently work to improve reading outcomes for Indiana students, including supporting both current and future educators with the knowledge and tools necessary to teach our students to read using evidence-based literacy instruction, rooted in science of reading.”

Some of the literacy drops have been a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the IDOE says that rates have been dropping for at least a decade, long before the pandemic. In total, the IDOE says that nearly 15,000 third graders will need additional support to meet their grade-level reading standards.