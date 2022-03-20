Indiana dancers supporting community member from Ukraine

The dancers are hoping to raise as much money as possible to send to Fatyanov's family in Ukraine.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ballroom dance chapters across Indiana are united in their goal of protecting fellow Ukrainian dancer Michael Fatyanov's family in Ukraine.

He said Saturday the generosity and donations from supporters have left him grateful and speechless. "You should have seen their faces when I was able to send the first transfers of funds and tell them their vehicle is paid off and now they have food for their family," said Fatyanov.

Dancing is Fatyanov's passion and has changed his life. Now he says he is using that it to change other people's lives.

The dancers participating in a fundraiser Saturday in Indianapolis had no set goal. They're hoping to raise as much money as possible to send to Fatyanov's family. He said the funds will not only help provide them food and safety but also hope.

"Many people are stranded. The only thing they are relying on is God," said Fatyanov.

Ballroom fancer Monica Mcclurg danced with Michael Saturday. She said the ballroom dance community is tightknit, and the fundraiser is their way of doing their part to support Ukraine.

"It's very important to us that we keep them safe and healthy and let them know they are loved," said Mcclurg.

Fatyanov said while this relief will help his family, there is still more work to be done to help the Ukrainian people while they fight for their lives. If you are unable to send financial help, he said spiritual help is just as important.

"I believe where God is, there are no hopeless situations. The greatest need right now is prayer," said Fatyanov.