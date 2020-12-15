Indiana couple relieved by SCOTUS decision regarding same-sex parents' names on birth certificates

Jackie and Lisa Phillips-Stackman joined a lawsuit with 14 other plaintiffs and won it in 2016.

INDIANAPOLIS — When she’s old enough to understand, Jackie and Lisa Phillips-Stackman plan to tell their daughter Lola the story of how she was born and the legal fight they took up when she was just a newborn.

“She’s going to know that love wins and that she was a big part of this, by just her presence,” Jackie explained.

"This" is five years of fighting in court for the right to let same-sex couples list both their names on a child's birth certificate.

Monday, The United States Supreme Court declined to hear a case that could have prevented that.

“I think everybody’s just breathing a sigh of relief because we’ve got such conservative judges right now, you don’t know what way it’s going to go,” said Lisa.

When Lola was born, same-sex marriage had just been legalized months earlier.

Who could be listed as legal parents in same-sex marriages on a birth certificate in Indiana hadn’t caught up yet.

In Jackie and Lisa’s case, Jackie’s embryo was used and Lisa carried the baby.

When Lola was born, the couple learned Lisa, as the birth mom, could be on the birth certificate, but Jackie would have to legally adopt the baby.

“A heterosexual couple, the woman can name whoever she wants on the birth certificate as the father. They don’t even have to be married, but in this case, even married people didn’t have that same luxury. So yeah, it’s definitely an equality thing,” said Lisa.

The couple joined a lawsuit with 14 other plaintiffs and won it in 2016.

Then came fighting appeals brought by the state.

After Monday’s ruling by SCOTUS not to hear the case, the Philips-Stackmans are breathing a sigh of relief, hoping the fight is over.