Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Pence to keep up travel despite contact with infected aide

Sunday's latest headlines in the coronavirus pandemic.

Pence to keep up travel despite contact with infected aide

The White House says Vice President Mike Pence plans to maintain an aggressive campaign schedule this week despite his exposure to a top aide who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The vice president's office says that under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, Pence is considered a “close contact” of his chief of staff, Marc Short, but will not quarantine because he is considered as essential worker.

Pence himself tested negative.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 8.57 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 6:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 224,900 deaths and 3.4 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 42.65 million confirmed cases with more than 1.15 million deaths and 28.7 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

President Donald Trump assured supporters at weekend rallies that “we’re rounding the turn” on the coronavirus at the same time cases are spiking and the news broke that the vice president's top aide is now infected.

Trump also mocked his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, for raising alarms about the pandemic. In a rally of his own Saturday, Biden told supporters that he understands the public health reasons for campaigning at a distance.