Hoosiers trying to cope as inflation persists

According to AAA, at this time last year Hoosiers were paying about $3.07 for a gallon of gas. Now the average is at $5.15 per gallon—that’s about a 68% increase.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices keep going up and groceries are more expensive than usual. Just getting by day to day is a lot harder for many Hoosier families.

“A little anxious,” said one driver as she watched the dollar signs add up at the pump. “$88.50. We are definitely not doing summer traveling. We are going to stay close to home.”

Right now, the biggest struggle for families is filling up their tanks. According to GasBuddy, at least 10 states, including Indiana, are averaging more than $5 per gallon. Several other states are just a few cents off.

The high prices are also making families reconsider summer plans. For example, a trip to Chicago would cost about $73 round trip in a Honda CRV, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The pain is even being felt in the checkout line and at restaurants. According to the National Restaurant Association, menu prices have increased 7.2% over the last year.

"We haven't done anything this year. We don't even eat out anymore,” said Ronald Nevers. “We just do what we can at the store and just stretch it out.”

Nevers said everything seems to be higher these days.

"You see it for food, gas, clothes, soap and really anything,” he said.

It’s leaving many people struggling to make ends meet.

“I’m working extra hours and working on getting a second job,” said Dawentta Wilkins, whose rent just increased.

Wilkins is hoping relief comes soon.

“All we can do is just take it one day at a time,” she said.