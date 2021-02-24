x
Indiana Conservation officer acts quickly to save dog from frozen pond

Indiana Conservation Officer Lucas Patterson grabbed his life jacket and kayak and quickly headed out, breaking through the ice along the way, to reach Joey.
Credit: Indiana DNR
Indiana Conservation Officer Lucas Patterson grabbed his life jacket and kayak and paddled out to save a dog that fell through the ice on a Perry County pond.

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana Conservation officer's quick action saved a dog that fell through the ice on a frozen pond.

Indiana DNR was called to a Perry County home after a dog named Joey fell through the ice on a pond. Poor Joey was able to stay up, but couldn't pull himself out.

Indiana Conservation Officer Lucas Patterson grabbed his life jacket and kayak and quickly headed out breaking through the ice along the way. Officer Patterson pulled Joey out and into the kayak and took him safely back to shore. You can literally see the relief on Joey's face.

The good news is that Joey is expected to be OK.

Credit: Indiana DNR
Indiana Conservation Officer Lucas Patterson grabbed his life jacket and kayak and paddled out to save Joey from a pond in Perry County.

