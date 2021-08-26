Hoosiers with connections to Afghanistan react to Kabul airport attack

A doctor with family living in Afghanistan and a veteran who served there are keeping a close watch on developments following the deadly attack Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — People with connections to Afghanistan are watching the news from Kabul airport closely, wondering what might be next for the people stuck there and the future of the country in the wake of Thursday’s deadly suicide bomb attack at the airport gate.

"For the country, I grieve,” said Dr. Nazif Shahrani, Indiana University professor of Central Eurasian Studies. “For the country, I'm also concerned very seriously for millions of people in Afghanistan who were hoping that the 20 years of U.S. occupation, might, in fact, lead them into stable governance."

Shahrani was born and raised in Afghanistan. He came to the United States in 1967. But much of his research focuses on the region. He has many relatives among the people wanting to leave Afghanistan.

"They are desperate, but they have no way of doing anything,” said Shahrani. “They have to live there. I cannot get them out."

Army veteran Brian Alvey first served in Afghanistan in 2004-05 during the first democratic election in that country. He returned as a contractor in 2009-10. Alvey believes Thursday's attack was probably inevitable.

"It's devastating,” he said. “Nonetheless, but it's not surprising. This whole thing has been the equivalent…I’ve said it’s executing something…instead of saying 'ready, aim, fire' - we did a fire, aim, ready. We pulled the trigger and then we tried to figure out what we were shooting at with respect to the target and what we're trying to accomplish here. This is what happens when you have men in suits versus warriors in boots making decisions that pertain to a combat zone."

Alvey said the evacuation effort at the Kabul airport is as dangerous as any combat mission.

"You don't know what's coming through there,” said Alvey. “But we have to do it. Unfortunately, those Marines and that Navy Corpsman lost their lives doing their duty and they’re heroes for doing it. But I can't think of a riskier proposition."