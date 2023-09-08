Indiana communities confront crossing guard shortage as kids return to school

The job schedule - usually an hour early in the morning and in the afternoon - doesn't fit everyone's needs, making it hard to keep people in the positions.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Students across Indiana are headed back to school and there's a push in some communities to hire additional crossing guards.

"I mean, some kids don't pay attention going across them areas, they can grab them and snatch them before they get hit," said one parent.

Police in Terre Haute have been busy trying to fill multiple openings. The job schedule - an hour early in the morning and then again in the afternoon - doesn't fit everyone's needs. It makes it hard to keep people in the positions, but one officer said it's about more than safety.

"As we talk to different kids throughout the community, they all know their crossing guard. They all know them by name, they wait for them. If they are not there that day, they are curious why not. You know, it becomes a good relationship with the community," said Justin Sears, a Terre Haute Police spokesperson.

Thursday is the students' first day of school in Vigo County.

Here's an updated list of school opening dates across central Indiana:

Thursday, Aug. 10

Cathedral High School

Lafayette School Corporation

Metropolitan Scholl District of Martinsville

Monday, Aug. 14

Zionsville Community Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 15

The Orchard School

Park Tudor School

Wednesday, Aug. 16

St. Luke Catholic School

Tuesday, Sept. 5