Indiana comic Niemiller headlines cancer fundraiser

A good cause brought some laughter to Indianapolis this weekend.
Indiana native Ryan Niemiller, a finalist on "America's Got Talent," was the headliner for this year's Laughing Matters fundraiser the Cancer Support Community Central Indiana.
They provide free support service for people impacted by cancer.
13News anchor Scott Swan served as the master of ceremonies for the event in the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre in downtown Indianapolis. and talked to Niemiller backstage before his performance.
Niemiller said the "America's Got Talent" experience changed his life. "It's weird," he said. "I was about 12, 13 years into comedy at that point and you just don't know when it's going to hit. Is it ever going to hit? Should I become an accountant, you know? Should I get a real job? Then that show just opens up so many eyes. People see you and all these doors open, like, I don't have to be an accountant now. It's why I get to be here tonight for this event."