Puppy Love Valentine’s program returns to central Indiana for its 10th year

New this year, ICAN will be delivering Puppy Love gift boxes to homes.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Canine Assistant Network is celebrating its 20th year of existence and 10th year of its Puppy Love Valentine's program. The event is a major fundraiser for its cause.

You can purchase a Puppy Love gift box for $60 and a premium box for $99.

ICAN works with local prisons to allow select inmates to train assistance dogs who will be placed with people who have disabilities. They say it costs $25,000 to train a single dog.

New this year, the organization will be delivering Puppy Love gift boxes to homes. They will still offer gift box pickup and delivery to businesses.

You can also ship a gift box anywhere in the United States. For more information, visit this website.