Indiana BMV keeps license branch wait times offline

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has stopped providing an online service that allowed customers to know a license branch's wait time before arriving because the state agency found the posted times were often inaccurate.
The state agency initially halted the wait time service in spring 2020 because of changes made to branch operations in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to not resume posting wait times comes as the agency struggles amid a staffing shortage.
The agency temporarily closed 11 branches in September and eight in October due to staffing shortages. This month, multiple BMV branches have closed for a day due to being short-staffed.
The agency continues to work to fill staff vacancies that contributed to the closures. Information about available jobs with the BMV can be found online.