Indiana BMV keeps license branch wait times offline

The decision to not resume posting wait times comes as the agency struggles amid a staffing shortage.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has stopped providing an online service that allowed customers to know a license branch's wait time before arriving because the state agency found the posted times were often inaccurate.

The state agency initially halted the wait time service in spring 2020 because of changes made to branch operations in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency temporarily closed 11 branches in September and eight in October due to staffing shortages. This month, multiple BMV branches have closed for a day due to being short-staffed.

Our Fowler branch is closed today, Thursday, Nov. 4 due to staffing shortages. It will reopen on its next scheduled day of operation, Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Posted by Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Thursday, November 4, 2021