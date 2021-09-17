Indiana Black Expo joins community groups to offer housing assistance

It's a need made more relevant as the Supreme Court shot down President Biden's eviction moratorium during the pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Black Expo is teaming up with other community leaders to offer housing assistance workshops during the pandemic. Warren Township School Corporation, Warren Township Trustee Office, Eskenazi Health, Indy Heartbeat, IU School of Social Work, Children's Bureau, Marion County Department of Child Services and Indiana University School of Law are all part of the effort.

With the Supreme Court's decision to end President Biden's eviction moratorium, the organizations are aiming to help vulnerable Marion County families keep their homes in a time of need.

The groups will host a series of housing assistance workshops for families at the Moorhead Community Resource Center, located at 8400 E 10th St. in Indianapolis.

Workshops are scheduled for:

Monday, September 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, September 21 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.