Indiana Black Expo shares Summer Celebration plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Black Expo will celebrate its 50th Summer Celebration in July after last year's events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IBE leaders have worked with local and statewide partners to determine which events can safely happen July 8-18.

Most of the events with large gatherings will take place outdoors. Some events will still happen indoors or virtually.

"We believe that now, more than ever, is a time for us to come together and celebrate our culture, heritage, excellence and our lives," IBE leaders said in a press release. "Summer Celebration has always been a time for community empowerment and the elevation of our voice and this year is no exception."

For in-person events, everyone is required to wear a mask at all times except when eating and drinking. The restrooms will be cleaned routinely throughout the venues, and sanitizer stations will be spread throughout the events.

Some events have been canceled due to current seating restrictions, including the Corporate Luncheon, Entertainment stage, Celebrity Basketball Game, Cultural Arts Pavilion. and Amateur Boxing.

The Youth Leadership Summit, Employment Opportunity Fair and Technology Zone are being rescheduled for other times throughout the year.

Outdoor events

50th Summer Celebration Gala Saturday, July 10 from 7 p.m. to midnight Indianapolis Motor Speedway in front of the pagoda $125 per person

Free Outdoor Concert featuring Keith Sweat, Stephanie Mills, Johnny Gill and El Debarge Friday, July 16 from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Lucas Oil Raceway Free; VIP seating: $50 per person

All White Affair hosted by DJ Kid Capri featuring Dru Hill and Reheem DeVaughn Saturday, July 17 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. The Pavilion at Pan Am $50 per person; VIP seating: $100 per person



Indoor and virtual events

Ecumenical Service featuring city-wide Ecumenical Choir Thursday, July 8 at 7 p.m. Location to be determined Free

Minority Business Conference presented by KeyBank Monday, July 12 IBE Headquarters at 601 N. Shortridge Road

Education Conference Tuesday, July 13 - Thursday, July 15 Virtual

Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair Friday, July 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 18 from noon to 6 p.m. Free Indiana Convention Center

Virtual Gospel Concert (artists to be announced) Sunday, July 18 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Free Artists will perform in IBE's Performing Arts Studio at IBE's Headquarters. People will have access to the event virtually on Facebook.

