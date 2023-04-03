Indiana dancers raise money for family of Ukrainian dancer

Michael Fatyanov's brother-in-law is a contractor in Ukraine. He'll use the money to install windows for people who had them blown out during the war.

INDIANAPOLIS — For a group of ballroom dancers, dancing is how they show their love.

Indiana's ballroom dancing community came together for the second time in almost a year Saturday not to compete, but to support one of their own.

"This support shows me that I am not alone," said Michael Fatyanov, a ballroom instructor and dancer.

Fatyanov is from Ukraine and still has family living there. He says the past year has been a rollercoaster.

"Two days ago, I was speaking with my family and there was an attack that destroyed an entire five-story building," said Fatyanov.

This group brought their dancing shoes to help raise money to send to Fatyanov's family in Ukraine. They did it in the best way the know how — through dance.

"As long as I get some kind of help, I see it as an open door from God. I'm going to do my part because if I don't, nobody will," said Fatyanov.

Fatyanov's brother-in-law is a contractor in Ukraine. He will use 100% of the funds to manufacture thermal windows and install them for free in places in the community where windows were blown out by rocket explosions.

"It's a life changer because it gives somebody hope," said Fatyanov.

Hope that can get them through the toughest times.

"When you are alone, and you hear rockets around you and you're helpless, you receive help from outside. It makes a huge difference. It's a will to live. It's a hope to live. It's a hope to provide for your family," said Fatyanov.

A hope for a better tomorrow.