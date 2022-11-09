Red Cross helping residents after fire at apartment complex on Indy's east side

The Red Cross said the fire damaged 21 apartments Saturday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross opened a shelter after a fire displaced residents Saturday night at an apartment complex on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to the Red Cross, the fire happened at The Avoca apartments, which is located in the 4600 block of East Washington Street, near Emerson Avenue.

The Red Cross said the fire damaged 21 apartments.

After the fire, the Red Cross opened a shelter at Lawrence Education and Community Center, located at 6501 Sunnyside Road in Lawrence, to help the residents whose apartments were damaged.

Red Cross volunteers will provide meals, health and mental health services, and spiritual care to the residents in need.