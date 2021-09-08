Indiana allocates more than $19 million to school safety

The money will fund projects proposed by 392 schools in their applications to the Secured School Safety Grant program.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Secured School Safety Board has approved more than $19 million in state grants, marking a third consecutive year the General Assembly has allocated funds for school safety investments.

The awards will allow the board to fund projects proposed by 392 schools in their applications to the Secured School Safety Grant program.

The program issues matching grants for school resource officers and law enforcement officers in schools, active event warning systems, firearms training for teachers and staff, threat assessments and other safety technology and support services.