Indiana AIDS Walk goes virtual for 30th anniversary

As of Monday morning, the Indiana AIDS Walk has raised more than $135,000, which is 82% of its goal.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers walked all over the state Sunday, Sept. 19 for a good cause.

The 30th annual Indiana AIDS Walk was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thirty teams walked a mile-and-a-half to raise money and emergency funds for people living with HIV and AIDS.

"It's an opportunity to really help people and meet them where they're at," said Stephen Everett, vice president of programs for the Indiana AIDS Fund. "[Money raised from the walk] helps them, despite whatever may pop up in the moment, to get through the day and week and take care of their family."

As of Monday morning, the Indiana AIDS Walk has raised more than $135,000, which is 82% of its goal.

Click here for more information on how to donate to the Indiana AIDS Fund.