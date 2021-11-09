Indiana 9/11 Memorial rededicated on 20th anniversary

Hundreds gathered at the 9/11 Memorial in Indianapolis on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people gathered at the 9/11 Memorial in Indianapolis Saturday afternoon to rededicate the memorial and honor the lives lost in the 2001 attacks.

Every year on Sept. 11, people gather at the Indiana 9/11 Memorial to honor the nearly three thousand people who died during the deadliest terrorist attack on US soil. Nine Hoosiers were among those killed.

The people who come to honor those lives have different backgrounds, but they all have one thing in common. They remember exactly where they were on this day 20 years ago.

"I saw the towers getting hit. I remember saying 'wow what movie is this?' Then I saw it say breaking news. So it did send chills,” said Veteran Gonzales Calloway.

Veteran Lee Williams said he will never forget that day. "I feel like it was yesterday, even though it’s been twenty years. " said Williams. “It was just so unthinkable and so horrific, an attack on the United States soil.”

To commemorate the expansion of the memorial and to remember the victims, organizers placed a piece of Indiana limestone from the damaged wall of the Pentagon at the memorial and planted a survivor tree.

Governor Eric Holcomb attended the event and said he has mixed feelings about this day. "For some, their lives changed forever. They'll never be able to share this day," he said. "On the other hand, it's a very proud day for a Hoosier, if ever anyone questioned our patriotism as a state."

Williams said it's important we never forget what happened. “These were mostly innocent civilians. They didn’t see this coming. It was just a normal day to them. The next thing you know their lives tragically ended,” said Williams.

