Indiana 211 sees alarming increase in food referrals

From 2021 to 2022, Indiana 211 saw a 145% increase in people seeking help with food.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are having trouble putting food on the table, you are not alone.

New numbers from Indiana 211 show an alarming increase in the number of food referrals for Hoosier families.

211 is a free and confidential service connecting Indiana residents to local resources, like housing, food, clothing, and utilities.

The call line is available 24/7.

"Sometimes people don't know their need," said Tara Morse, Indiana 211 executive director. "They are in a crisis situation, and they think it is one need, and then we find out they have multiple needs."

Community navigators at Indiana 211 help callers find free resources and services in their area.

"You can call for a friend," Morse said. "You can call for yourself. There are no income limits."

New data from the Indiana 211 data dashboard shows a startling number in the rise of food referrals from 2021 to 2022.

Morse said that number has increased by 145% in just one year.

"The gap is no longer being filled by a couple of referrals," Morse said. "They need multiple referrals."

211 works directly with community partners, like food banks, to help fill that gap.

Fred Glass is the president and CEO at Gleaners Food Bank.

He said there are many reasons why central Indiana is seeing such a large need, including inflation and the price of rent in Marion County.

"Our people are not dealing with food issues," Glass said. "We're not really in the anti-food business. We're in the anti-poverty business."

Because of the increased demand, food banks like Gleaners are feeling the pressure.

According to Glass, Gleaners is currently serving 30% more households than it budgeted for. Additionally, he said the food bank is seeing demand at 85% of what it was during the height of the pandemic.

"A lot of our need is with people who have never gotten in line before," Glass said. "They never thought they would be. They are working, and with all these pressures, they just can't quite make it work. There's no shame in that. We're here to help."

Glass said 211 is a great place to start for anyone needing help. Morse agreed.

"We often find, when people are in crisis, they just have no idea where to start," Morse said.

Hoosiers can dial 211, text their ZIP code to 898-211, or visit Indiana 211 online for assistance.

"If you're not sure what to do or where to go, call us," Morse said.

Community navigators will ask a series of basic questions, starting with your ZIP code.

"That helps us identify resources in their area," Morse said.

To ease the minds of callers, all communication with 211 is confidential.

"We are not going to ask you for personal information," Morse said. "We do ask for age, because sometimes age makes a difference in what resources you might be eligible for, but we are going to continue the call regardless of what information you share with us."

Another virtual tool for Hoosiers is Community Compass.

The app and website help users select the type of help they need. Then, a quick ZIP code search shows each pantry, grocery or meal location, its ID requirements, and hours.