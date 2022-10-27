Families come to Greenwood for Diwali celebrations

Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of families around Indianapolis came together to connect as a community and share in the celebrations.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Around the world, more than one billion people worldwide celebrate Diwali, known as the Indian festival of lights.

Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of families around Indianapolis came together to connect as a community and share in the celebrations.

"Today, we are celebrating Diwali, it's a festival of lights," said Marmik Brahmbhatt, a member of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Greenwood.

Brahmbhatt said Diwali is a celebration of good winning over evil. The multi-day festival is celebrated by Indians of Hindu, Jain and Sikh faiths. The celebration helps unite different groups and families.

"Diwali is a kind reminder, probably inspires spiritual reflections, appreciation of what we have currently and encouragement for the future and have the positive mindset," Brahmbhatt said.

Inside, a mountain of food is prepared with hundreds of Indian dishes and delicacies, carefully prepared to show gratitude to God.

BAPS serves around 2,000 families around Indianapolis, according to Brahmbhatt, and many of them come out here to celebrate during the festival to pray, give thanks and to connect with one another.