Indian Creek Schools breaks ground on new multimillion-dollar fieldhouse and auditorium

Indian Creek Schools broke ground on a massive expansion that includes a new fieldhouse with three basketball courts and an auditorium that seats 916 people.

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Indian Creek Schools in Trafalgar broke ground on a multimillion-dollar expansion of its campus Wednesday.

The expansion includes a new fieldhouse and auditorium. The new 68,000 square feet fieldhouse will have a suspended walk and jog track as well as a wrestling room, three regulation basketball courts, a multipurpose area, weight room, cardio room and concessions.

The auditorium will be nearly 27,000 when it's finished.

The district plans for the auditorium to have 916 seats, theatrical lighting throughout, plus an orchestra pit and an orchestra shell. It'll also feature fly curtains, a green room and a scene shop.

The district officially broke ground on the project during a ceremony Wednesday. The ceremony was held at Indian Creek High School. School leaders, students and the Indian Creek pep band all took part in the ceremony.