India Day celebrated on Monument Circle

The celebration commemorates India's independence from the United Kingdom as well as sharing Indian culture with Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday morning, Monument Circle was turned into a "mini India" for this year's India Day celebration.

Organizers say it's a chance for the local Indian community to get together and also to share their culture with the city.

One vendor tells 13News the celebration is an important way to keep her child connected to the culture despite the distance.

"This is one place where he gets to come and experience that," said Priya Gangwani, the co-founder and president of Grassroot Projects. "We love it, it's like an expression of home."