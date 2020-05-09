x
'Incredible restraint': Kentucky congressman defends teen accused in Wisconsin protest deaths

Authorities say Kyle Rittenhouse shot two protesters who tried to wrest a semi-automatic rifle from the teen.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 27, 2020 file photo Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., talks to reporters before leaving Capitol Hill in Washington. Massie, a Kentucky congressman said Kyle Rittenhouse charged with fatally shooting two people with a semi-automatic rifle during the unrest in Wisconsin showed “incredible restraint" and acted in self-defense. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky congressman says a teenager charged with fatally shooting two people during the unrest in Wisconsin showed “incredible restraint” and acted in self-defense.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie on Thursday also told a radio interviewer that if he were on the jury, he'd vote to acquit the teenager if evidence was based on video he saw. Authorities say Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two protesters who tried to wrest a semi-automatic rifle from the teen.

Democrat Alexandra Owensby is running against Massie. She accused the congressman of continuing to “throw fuel on the fire.” 

Owensby says when people are dying in the streets, a representative “should never praise the killer." 

