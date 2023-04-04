'Smoke-related issue' at Beech Grove High School leads to 19 students injured, prompts evacuation

Parents are picking up students at the Hornet Park Community Center.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Students and teachers were injured Tuesday after a "smoke-related incident" at Beech Grove High School, school officials said.

The incident led to an evacuation and a large response from emergency crews.

Officials told 13News, some 21 students and staff complained of irritation after a white cloud was seen near a girls bathroom.

No students or staff needed to be transported to the hospital.

Officials said it only took three minutes to evacuate the school after the issue was reported.

Parents were allowed to pickup students at both the Beech Grove Community Center and Hornet Park Elementary School.

School buses were called to pickup up bus-riding BGHS students.

Students who drove to school were being released as well.

The district said there might be a disruption to drop-off times for other Beech Grove schools as a result.

In an update, the school said all after-school activities were canceled for Tuesday night.

Officials said the bathroom in question and the rooms surrounding it were all searched, but there was nothing found that would pose a concern.