In-person weddings starting to pick up

The pandemic downsized and postponed many weddings in 2020. Some couples are betting 2021 will be different.

INDIANAPOLIS — Brides-to-be visited the Biltmore Event Center in Indianapolis on Sunday for the “Engaged Wedding Expo.” Planning a wedding in a pandemic has been a new experience not just for first time brides, but for everyone involved.

But some parts of wedding planning are the same said the McCarthys. Abigail and her mother Sarah are both recently engaged and planning weddings.

“Dress shopping, the basics that you think of in wedding planning” are still the same during the pandemic, according to Abigail.

But other aspects are very different.

“My fiancé has a lot of elderly family so theit health and safety is something we have to consider,” said Abigail. She said that’s why she and her fiancé are trying to keep their guest list small and make sure there are masks and hand sanitizer around and that the space itself “is super clean.”

“Also as a gift to people - masks. That’s something we wouldn’t have considered pre-pandemic,” said Sarah.

Even couples at the expo planning 2022 weddings said they’re being open minded about the unknown.

Shanita Pinkton still doesn't know what next year is going to look like, so she's considering her options.

Over the last year, business has been slow for wedding vendors. Most say that March, April and May were unprecedented.

“There was nothing,” said True Colors makeup artist and hairstylist Rebecca Shorter.

Shorter said she felt for the brides who had to reschedule their plans with every vendor.

Bokay Florists owner Coleen Sanders said smaller weddings meant smaller flower orders. “We did a lot of personal flowers, boutonnieres, bouquets,” said Sanders.

Venues saw an uptick in re-bookings last spring.

“We rebooked about 30-plus weddings from 2020 into 2021, and some of those even into 2022. depending on people’s comfort levels,” said Mark Mattingly, director of the Biltwell.

But after a year of masking up and sanitizing, we’ve all become more accustomed to CDC guidelines. And with vaccine campaigns underway, more people are starting to plan in-person weddings.

“We’ve done two on Friday, two on Saturday” and then the Wedding Expo on Sunday," said Mattingly.

Sanders has seen more orders for bigger arrangements, centerpieces and accents for some weddings.

Shorter said bookings for makeup and hair for the summer and fall are “filling up.”

People are finding creative ways to still host their weddings while trying to be safe.

“Tables are a little farther apart, families are seated together,” said Mattingly. "It’s been a trend setting year in many ways.”

And that also means no stationary buffets.