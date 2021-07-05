In a coma last year, COVID-19 survivor to spend this Mother’s Day with his mom

One year ago, Larry Brown was in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mother's Day will look a lot different this weekend than in 2020, when we were still at the start of the pandemic. Families were separated, staying at home or finding ways to celebrate from a distance.

Larry Brown was in a medically-induced coma last year on Mother’s Day, hospitalized with COVID-19. Larry and his father, John, were both admitted to a hospital in mid-March 2020 with COVID-19 symptoms.

“I saw him in the hospital when I went in and I waved at him. I didn’t see him again for three months,” John Brown said.

Unlike his dad's, Larry’s symptoms got much worse.

“They took me upstairs. I was watching '48 Hours' and then they came in and said, ‘Hey, we got to move you somewhere else,' and then when I got to the doorway, I went to sleep,” Larry said.

The former college football player remained in the hospital for the next 54 days. His mom was left trying to navigate how to help him, since she wasn't allowed to visit.

“It was hard. You know, just every day I was spending two, three, four hours on the phone talking to nurses, doctors, case managers. You name it, I was talking to them to see what was going on,” said Marilyn Brown.

Marilyn said last Mother’s Day is when things began to look up. John was back home from the hospital and Larry’s symptoms were improving.

“I was beginning to see that light at the end of the tunnel because Larry was off the ventilator and off the EKMO machine. He was pretty much on his own, so that in itself was a blessing,” Marilyn said.

Larry was finally released from the hospital in June, but is still dealing with side effects from the virus.

He also left the hospital with a new perspective on life.

“With what little side effects I have, I take it because I am living. I try to be the best I can be every day,” he said.

So for this Mother’s Day, he will be spending time with his mom and family, thankful for the vaccine that is making it possible.

“There is nothing I could say or could do to repay (my mom) for that. Just try to be the best son I could be,” Larry said.