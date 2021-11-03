2022 IMS event tickets, including Indy 500, now on sale

INDIANAPOLIS — Get them now before they're gone: Tickets to the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge are now on sale.
Tickets are now on sale for the following events:
- GMR Grand Prix: Saturday, May 14
- Miller Lite Carb Day: Friday, May 27
- Legends Day presented by Firestone: Saturday, May 28
- 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge: Sunday, May 29
- Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light: Sunday, May 29
- Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix: Saturday, July 30
- Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard: Saturday, July 30
- Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Sunday, July 31
“We’ve never been more excited to welcome fans back to a full schedule of events,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a news release. “The Month of May, including the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and GMR Grand Prix, and the NASCAR/INDYCAR tripleheader on Brickyard Weekend remain the marquee events on the calendar, but we’re also eagerly anticipating the return of several other premier motorsports events."
Go to IMS.com or the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Ticket Office, located on the first floor of the IMS Administration Building at 4790 W. 16th St., to buy tickets for 2022 events. The ticket office is located on the first floor of the IMS Administration Building at 4790 W. 16th St. The ticket office is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
IMS said ticket prices will be increased in 2022, and the $4 per-ticket service fee will be waived on each item purchased before Jan. 1, 2022.
