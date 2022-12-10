IMS event to highlight community programs, initiatives to keep Indianapolis safe

The sixth annual "Frontline Experience" takes place Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from 4-9 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people will be gathering at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the sixth annual "Frontline Experience," put on by the Indy Public Safety Foundation with a goal of helping combat gun violence.

The event comes as Indianapolis continues to see an increase in gun violence. According to IMPD, there have been 179 homicides so far this year — 13 of those happening in October.

Although the homicide numbers seem high so far, to put them in perspective, the overall numbers year-to-date are actually more than 14% lower than last year. However, if this recent rate doesn't slow down, we could revisit those numbers. In 2021, there were 34 homicides in Indianapolis in October.

The Indianapolis Pubic Safety Foundation said those who come out Saturday, Oct. 15 will get to learn about new community programs and initiatives that will help keep the community safe. Organizers also plan to focus on reducing gun violence and domestic violence.

"We're excited to be able to layer on that community element ... no matter who you are in our community, what organization you're in," said Dane Nutty, president President of the Indy Public Safety Foundation. "If you're in a faith-based organization, if you're in workplace, everybody has a roll to play in addressing violence, and some of the issues we're seeing in public safety, you'll be able to learn about ways to engage and support the frontline experience."

So far, more than 400 people have signed up to attend. All proceeds will go toward organizations and initiatives working to reduce gun violence and domestic violence.

Click here for more information on tickets.