IMS, Build-a-Bear help celebrate National Teddy Bear Day by giving back

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday, Sept. 9 is National Teddy Bear Day, and one special workshop is helping celebrate by giving back.
For every bear sold on the holiday, Build-a-Bear Workshop will be donating one to a child in need.
The company hopes to donate at least 50,000 bears with the "buy a bear, give a bear" initiative.
The closest stores are in the Greenwood Park Mall, Castleton Square Mall and College Mall in Bloomington.
Another group is also helping celebrate the holiday by giving back. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway partnered with the NASCAR Foundation to deliver teddy bears to Riley Hospital for Children.
In total, the foundation delivered bears to 100 hospitals around the country.