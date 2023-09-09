IMS, Build-a-Bear help celebrate National Teddy Bear Day by giving back

Saturday, Sept. 9 is National Teddy Bear Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday, Sept. 9 is National Teddy Bear Day, and one special workshop is helping celebrate by giving back.

For every bear sold on the holiday, Build-a-Bear Workshop will be donating one to a child in need.

The company hopes to donate at least 50,000 bears with the "buy a bear, give a bear" initiative.

Another group is also helping celebrate the holiday by giving back. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway partnered with the NASCAR Foundation to deliver teddy bears to Riley Hospital for Children.