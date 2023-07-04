McCordsville house fire caused by improper disposal of firework debris

The fire department is reminding everyone on the dangers of fireworks.

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Vernon Township Fire Department is reminding the public on properly disposing of firework debris after a McCordsville home caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a house fire just after midnight on July 4.

Fire Chief Mark A. Elder said the fire started in a trash can on the outside of the home, where firework debris was improperly thrown away.

Firefighters arrived to the home and found the home next to it starting to burn. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and prevent serious damage to the neighbor's house.

Firefighters from Buck Creek, Fishers, Lawrence and Sugar Creek assisted in the investigation.

The fire department is reminding everyone on the dangers of fireworks and asks that if you are going to use them, please dispose of fireworks in a metal container away from any combustible materials.