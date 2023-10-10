First responders with the people they serve at IMPD's Community Day

The lunchtime event included several city agencies plus ten downtown restaurants who provided food.

INDIANAPOLIS — First responders gathered downtown Tuesday for IMPD's Community Day.

It was an opportunity to connect with the people they serve and share what it takes to do their job.

The lunch hour event attracted police, fire and sheriff agencies and other city departments. Ten downtown restaurants also participated by providing free food samples.

I just wanted to be able to talk to the world and tell them this is a beautiful thing," said Marie Bryant. "I didn't even have ten dollars to pay for my parking and the man was so nice, he said 'Go ahead and park and have a good day.'"

🚓👨‍🚒🚨 What an amazing day at IMPD’s Downtown District Community Day and First Responders’ Appreciation Day! 🎉



The event was a huge success! From delicious food to fantastic giveaways and live music that had everyone grooving, it was a day filled with smiles & camaraderie 🍔🎶 pic.twitter.com/fnCqSUfpIe — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 10, 2023

"What you have here is not just police, you have fire our communications center. you have animal care people here. it's an opportunity for them to tell us how much they appreciate us and for us to tell them how much we appreciate them," said IMPD Cmdr. Ida Williams.